JAC 10th Result 2020: The Jharkhand Academic Council on Monday said that it is expected to announce the JAC Class 10 Board Result 2020 by the end of this week. Students who have been awaiting their results will be able to access the results by visiting the official JAC website – jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Also Read - Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020: Scores to be Out Today at tnresults.nic.in | How to Check

JAC Chairman Arvind Pratap Singh told The Indian Express that the evaluation process is almost completed and the students “can expect their results by Friday”, that is, July 10. Also Read - Jharkhand BJP Leader Shot Dead at a Market by Unidentified Assailants

Nearly 3.8 lakh students appeared for the JAC 10th Board exams that were held from February 11 to 28. However, the evaluation process got delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown. Also Read - When Will Schools Reopen in India? This is How Jharkhand Schools are Preparing

Meanwhile, the JAC Class 12 Board Result is likely to be announced by the end of the month as the evaluation process is still underway. Nearly 2.8 lakh students appeared for the JAC 12th Board exams.