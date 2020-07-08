JAC 10th Result 2020: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to declare the JAC 10th Result 2020 today at 1 PM. Students who appeared for the exam are requested to visit the official website of JAC – jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in – to check their results. Also Read - Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2020: Board Exam Scores Likely to be Declared This Week at jac.nic.in

Students must stay patient while checking their results as the website may take time to load due to heavy internet traffic. For any other details, students are requested to check the official website. Also Read - Jharkhand BJP Leader Shot Dead at a Market by Unidentified Assailants

Nearly 3.8 lakh students appeared for the JAC 10th Board exams that were held from February 11 to 28. However, the evaluation process got delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown. Also Read - When Will Schools Reopen in India? This is How Jharkhand Schools are Preparing

Here’s how to check your JAC 10th Matric Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘JAC exam results 2020’.

Step 3: Enter the required details like roll number and roll code. Click Submit.

Step 4: Your JAC 8th Result 2020 will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Download the same for future reference.

Alternatively, in case the website doe not load, students can also check their scores on third-party websites like results.gov.in and examresults.net.

Students must note that students can appear for the compartmental exams for improvement in the Jharkhand board exams, however, the compartmental exam dates have not been announced due to COVID-19 pandemic. It has been delayed till August or even later.

Meanwhile, the JAC Class 12 Board Result is likely to be announced by the end of the month as the evaluation process is still underway. Nearly 2.8 lakh students appeared for the JAC 12th Board exams.