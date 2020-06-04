JAC 8th Result 2020: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the JAC 8th Result 2020 on its official website. Students who appeared for the exam are requested to visit the website of JAC – jac.jharkhand.gov.in – to check their results. Also Read - Jharkhand JAC 8th Result 2020: Scores to be Out Today at 2 PM, Here's How to Check

Teachers and evaluators can also login to the website and download the marksheet and tabulation sheet for their respective schools.

Students must stay patient while checking their results as the website may take time to load due to heavy internet traffic.

Here’s how to check your JAC 8th Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘JAC exam results 2020’.

Step 3: Enter the required details like roll number and roll code. Click Submit.

Step 4: Your JAC 8th Result 2020 will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Download the same for future reference.

The JAC Class 8 exam was held in the month of January. Around 5.12 lakh students had appeared for the exam.