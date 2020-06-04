JAC 8th Result 2020: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to declare the JAC 8th Result 2020 today at 2 PM. Students who appeared for the exam are requested to visit the official website of JAC – jac.jharkhand.gov.in – to check their results. Also Read - Watch | These Siblings From Jharkhand Are Winning People's Hearts With Their Awesome Dance Videos

Students must stay patient while checking their results as the website may take time to load due to heavy internet traffic. For any other details, students are requested to check the official website.

The JAC Class 8 exam was held in the month of January. Around 5.12 lakh students had appeared for the exam.

Here’s how to check your JAC 8th Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘JAC exam results 2020’.

Step 3: Enter the required details like roll number and roll code. Click Submit.

Step 4: Your JAC 8th Result 2020 will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Download the same for future reference.