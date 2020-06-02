JAC 9th Result 2020: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to declare the results for JAC Class 9 exam 2020 around 1 PM today. Students who appeared for the exam can check their scores on the official website of JAC – jac.jharkhand.gov.in, or jacresults.com. Also Read - Green Indian Mission plans approved for 4 states

Nearly 4.2 lakh students appeared for the JAC examinations that took place in January this year. Reports are that after the declaration of Class 9 Results, JAC will announce Jharkhand 8th Class Result 2020 and JAC 11th Class Result 2020 by next week.

The results were earlier scheduled to release in March, but it got delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. As a result, students who fail the Class 9 exams will automatically be promoted to the Class 10.

Here’s how to check your JAC 9th Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JAC, i.e., jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Find and Click on 9th Class Result 2020 (Alternatively, go to this direct link)

Step 3: Fill in the required details like roll number and password as asked on the website

Step 4: Your JAC 9th Class Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the marksheet and take a print out for future reference