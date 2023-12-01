Home

Education

Jharkhand JAC Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2024(Out); Exams to Begin February 6

Jharkhand JAC Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2024(Out); Exams to Begin February 6

Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi has announced the datesheet for the JAC Jharkhand secondary and intermediate board exams 2024.

Jharkhand JAC Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2024: Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi has announced the datesheet for the JAC Jharkhand secondary and intermediate board exams 2024. As per the schedule, the JAC Class 10, 12 board examination will begin from February 6 to 26, 2023.

Trending Now

The board has notified JAC matric and inter students about the scheduled practical exams from February 28 to March 11. Class 10 exams will be held in the morning, while Class 12 exams will be conducted in the afternoon shifts.

You may like to read

JAC Class 10 Exam Dates 2024

The Secondary Examination will consist of an O.M.R. sheet-based exam scheduled from 9:45 A.M. to 11:20 A.M., followed by the question-cum-answer book-based examination from 11:25 A.M. to 1:05 P.M. For the Intermediate Examination, the O.M.R. sheet-based exam is set from 2:00 P.M. to 3:35 P.M., followed by the answer book-based exam from 3:40 P.M. to 5:20 P.M.

The Secondary Examination is scheduled for the first shift, spanning from February 6, 2024, to February 26, 2024. Simultaneously, the Intermediate Examination is slated for the second shift within the same timeframe.

School/college principals are encouraged to access the admit cards for the Secondary Examination, 2024, and Intermediate Examination, 2024, via the Council’s website (www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac) beginning January 25, 2024. It’s crucial to promptly distribute the downloaded admit cards to the respective candidates. The practical examinations for the Secondary exams are scheduled to begin from February 28, 2024, to March 11, 2024. School authorities are advised to procure the question papers from the District Education Officer’s office between February 24, and February 27, 2024. Additionally, practical examinations for Intermediate Science, Commerce, and Arts will also take place during the same period, from February 28 to March 11, 2024.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.