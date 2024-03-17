Home

Jharkhand JPSC Combined Civil Services Exam 2024 Paper Leaked in Jamtara Centre: Report

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission(JPSC) will hold the Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023 today, March 17, 2024. However, as per reports from prabhatkhabar.com, the JPSC Civil Services Prelims papers were allegedly leaked in the Jamtara test centre ahead of the examination. Taking to X, several students claim that the bundle of question papers was opened even before the commencement of the examination.

Sharing a post on X, an aspirant wrote, “After BPSC TRE 3.O paper leak in Bihar, now leak regarding 11th JPSC exam in Jharkhand. The video is being shared by many users on social media.”

बिहार में BPSC TRE 3.O पेपर लीक के बाद अब झारखंड में 11वीं JPSC परीक्षा का लेकर लीक ।

सोशल मीडिया पर कई यूज़र के द्वारा शेयर किया जा रहा है वीडियो । pic.twitter.com/TlMSPlSbMM — बिहार शिक्षक मंच (@btetctet) March 17, 2024

