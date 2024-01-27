Home

Jharkhand JPSC Combined Civil Services Examination 2023 Notification Out; Registration From This Date

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission(JPSC) has released the notification for the Combined Civil Services Examination-2023. According to the notification, the registration process will begin from February 1, 2024.

