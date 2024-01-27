By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Jharkhand JPSC Combined Civil Services Examination 2023 Notification Out; Registration From This Date
The Jharkhand Public Service Commission(JPSC) has released the notification for the Combined Civil Services Examination-2023. According to the notification, the registration process will begin from Fe
The Jharkhand Public Service Commission(JPSC) has released the notification for the Combined Civil Services Examination-2023. According to the notification, the registration process will begin from February 1, 2024.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.