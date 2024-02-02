By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Jharkhand JPSC Combined Civil Services Examination 2023: Understanding Preliminary Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Marks Distribution
The Jharkhand JPSC Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination will consist of two papers of objective type (Multiple Choice Questions) and carry a maximum of 400 marks.
JPSC Combined Civil Services Examination 2023: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission(JPSC) has commenced the registration process for the Combined Civil Services Examination 2023. The last date for submission of the online application form is February 29. Through this examination, 342 vacant posts will be filled. Before filling up the application form, check the exam pattern and syllabus below.
Jharkhand JPSC Combined Civil Services Examination 2023: Understanding the Exam Pattern
Jharkhand JPSC Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023: Exam Pattern
- The Preliminary Examination will consist of two papers of objective type (Multiple Choice Questions) and carry a maximum of 400 marks.
- This Examination is meant to serve as a screening test only.
- The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination by the candidate who are declared qualified for admission to the Main Examination will not be counted for determining their final merit.
- There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers in the Preliminary Examination.
- If a candidate gives more than one answer, it will be treated as a wrong answer even if one of the given answers happens to be correct and no marks will be awarded.
- If a question is left blank i.e. no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.
Jharkhand JPSC Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023: Syllabus
The Preliminary Examination shall consist of two compulsory papers, each of 200 marks namely,
- (i) General Studies Paper-I
- (ii) General Studies Paper-II
The paper will consist of 100 objective type questions, each of 2 marks, drawn from the subjects listed below. Candidates will have to answer all the questions.
(A) History of India: 15 Questions
- Ancient India (5 questions)
- Medieval India (5 questions)
- Modern India (5 questions)
(B) Geography of India: 10 Questions
- General Geography (3 questions)
- Physical Geography (3 questions)
- Economical Geography (2 questions)
- Social & Demographic Geography (2 questions)
(C) Indian Polity and Governance: 10 Questions
- Constitution of India (4 questions)
- Public Administration and Good Governance (4 questions)
- Decentralization: Panchayats & Municipalities (2 questions)
(D) Economic and Sustainable Development: 10 Questions
- Basic features of Indian Economy (4 questions)
- Sustainable Development and Economic issues (4 questions)
- Economic Reforms and Globalization(2 questions)
(E) Science & Technology: 15 Questions
- General Science (6 questions)
- Agriculture & Technology Development (6 questions)
- Information & Communication Technology (3 questions)
(F) Jharkhand Specific Questions (General Awareness of its History, Society, Culture & Heritage) 10 Questions
(G) National & International Current Events : 15 Questions
(H) General Questions of Miscellaneous Nature, not requiring subject specialization, such as, : 15 Questions
- Human Rights
- Environmental Protection, Bio-diversity & Climate Change
- Urbanization
- Sports
- Disaster Management
- Poverty and Un-employment
- Awards
- United Nations and other International Agencies
