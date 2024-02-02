Home

Education

Jharkhand JPSC Combined Civil Services Examination 2023: Understanding Preliminary Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Marks Distribution

Jharkhand JPSC Combined Civil Services Examination 2023: Understanding Preliminary Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Marks Distribution

The Jharkhand JPSC Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination will consist of two papers of objective type (Multiple Choice Questions) and carry a maximum of 400 marks.

JPSC Combined Civil Services Examination 2023: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission(JPSC) has commenced the registration process for the Combined Civil Services Examination 2023. The last date for submission of the online application form is February 29. Through this examination, 342 vacant posts will be filled. Before filling up the application form, check the exam pattern and syllabus below.

Trending Now

Jharkhand JPSC Combined Civil Services Examination 2023: Understanding the Exam Pattern

Jharkhand JPSC Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023: Exam Pattern

The Preliminary Examination will consist of two papers of objective type (Multiple Choice Questions) and carry a maximum of 400 marks.

of objective type (Multiple Choice Questions) and carry a maximum of This Examination is meant to serve as a screening test only.

The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination by the candidate who are declared qualified for admission to the Main Examination will not be counted for determining their final merit.

for admission to the will not be counted for determining their final merit. There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers in the Preliminary Examination.

for incorrect answers in the Preliminary Examination. If a candidate gives more than one answer , it will be treated as a wrong answer even if one of the given answers happens to be correct and no marks will be awarded .

, it will be even if one of the given answers happens to be correct and . If a question is left blank i.e. no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

Jharkhand JPSC Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023: Syllabus

The Preliminary Examination shall consist of two compulsory papers, each of 200 marks namely,

You may like to read

(i) General Studies Paper-I

(ii) General Studies Paper-II

The paper will consist of 100 objective type questions, each of 2 marks, drawn from the subjects listed below. Candidates will have to answer all the questions.

(A) History of India: 15 Questions

Ancient India (5 questions) Medieval India (5 questions) Modern India (5 questions)

(B) Geography of India: 10 Questions

General Geography (3 questions) Physical Geography (3 questions) Economical Geography (2 questions) Social & Demographic Geography (2 questions)

(C) Indian Polity and Governance: 10 Questions

Constitution of India (4 questions) Public Administration and Good Governance (4 questions) Decentralization: Panchayats & Municipalities (2 questions)

(D) Economic and Sustainable Development: 10 Questions

Basic features of Indian Economy (4 questions) Sustainable Development and Economic issues (4 questions) Economic Reforms and Globalization(2 questions)

(E) Science & Technology: 15 Questions

General Science (6 questions) Agriculture & Technology Development (6 questions) Information & Communication Technology (3 questions)

(F) Jharkhand Specific Questions (General Awareness of its History, Society, Culture & Heritage) 10 Questions

(G) National & International Current Events : 15 Questions

(H) General Questions of Miscellaneous Nature, not requiring subject specialization, such as, : 15 Questions

Human Rights Environmental Protection, Bio-diversity & Climate Change Urbanization Sports Disaster Management Poverty and Un-employment Awards United Nations and other International Agencies

Jharkhand JPSC Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023: Syllabus

(ii) General Studies Paper-II

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.