Jharkhand PGT Recruitment 2022: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission(JSSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Commission at jssc.nic.in. The registration process will begin from August 25, 2022. A total of 3120 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Out of the total posts, 265 are backlog positions and 2855 are regular positions. The last date to submit the application form is September 23, 2022. For more details on the Sarkari Naukri Recruitment process, please scroll down.Also Read - NTPC Recruitment 2022: Hurry Up! Apply For 20 Posts Till Aug 26; Check Pay Scale Here

Jharkhand PGT Recruitment Important Dates

The Application process will begin: 25 August 2022

Last Date of Application: 23 September 2022

Application Edit Date: 29 September to 01 October 2022

Jharkhand Teacher Exam Date: to be announced

Jharkhand PGT Vacancy Details

PGT: 3120 posts

Jharkhand PGT Salary

As per the Jharkhand PGT Recruitment notification, selected candidates will receive a salary between Rs. 47,600 to Rs. 1,51,100. Also Read - UGC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Secretary, Other Posts at ugc.ac.in| Check Notification Here

Jharkhand PGT Application fee

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category are required to pay Rs. 100 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to the reserved category are required to pay Rs 50 as an application fee. Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Result Date, Time Schedule Likely to Be Out Today at neet.nta.nic.in| Read Here

Jharkhand PGT Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection procedure through the detailed notification shared below.

Jharkhand PGT Age Limit

Candidates must be between 21 to 40 years of age as of January 1, 2022.

Jharkhand PGT Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts from August 25, 2022, through the official website — jssc.nic.in.