Home

Education

Jharkhand JSSC to Hire 3120 PGT, TGT Posts; Registration Process To Start From This Date

Jharkhand JSSC to Hire 3120 PGT, TGT Posts; Registration Process To Start From This Date

JSSC Recruitment 2023: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has invited applications from candidates for PGT, TGT posts.

JSSC Recruitment 2023: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has invited applications from candidates for PGT, TGT posts. According to the notification, the registration process will begin on April 5 and will end on May 4, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of JSSC at jssc.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 3120 PGT, TGT regular and backlog posts.

The selection process CBT main exam. Those candidates who will qualify the examination will be put in the merit list prepared by the Commission. The application fees is ₹100 for all categories and reserved category candidates will have to pay ₹50/- as application fees.

You may like to read

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the important details below:

Opening date of application: April 5, 2023

Closing date of application: May 4, 2023

Last date for submission of application fees: May 6, 2023

Correction window: April 10 to April 12, 2023

Regular vacancy: 2855 posts

Backlog vacancy: 265 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification given below.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.