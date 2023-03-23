Jharkhand JSSC to Hire 3120 PGT, TGT Posts; Registration Process To Start From This Date
JSSC Recruitment 2023: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has invited applications from candidates for PGT, TGT posts.
JSSC Recruitment 2023: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has invited applications from candidates for PGT, TGT posts. According to the notification, the registration process will begin on April 5 and will end on May 4, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of JSSC at jssc.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 3120 PGT, TGT regular and backlog posts.
The selection process CBT main exam. Those candidates who will qualify the examination will be put in the merit list prepared by the Commission. The application fees is ₹100 for all categories and reserved category candidates will have to pay ₹50/- as application fees.
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the important details below:
- Opening date of application: April 5, 2023
- Closing date of application: May 4, 2023
- Last date for submission of application fees: May 6, 2023
- Correction window: April 10 to April 12, 2023
- Regular vacancy: 2855 posts
- Backlog vacancy: 265 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification given below.
Detailed Notification for Regular vacancy
Detailed Notification for Backlog vacancy
