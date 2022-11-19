Jharkhand Primary Teachers Hold Demonstration, Demand For Better Benefit
Under the banner of Akhil Jharkhand Prathamik Sikshak Sangh (AJPSS), the agitating teachers gathered at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground and attempted to march towards the CM's House.
Ranchi: Hundreds of primary teachers in Jharkhand took to the streets here, stressing on their four-point charter of demands, including the benefit of the modified assured career progression scheme and the removal of anomaly in entry-level payments. They also protested against the engagement of educators in non-teaching work and demanded amendments to rules for the inter-district transfer of teachers.
Also Read:
- SAIL Management Trainee Recruitment 2022: Apply For 245 MT Posts at sail.com. Check Last Date Here
- IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Register For 710 Specialist Officer Posts Till Nov 21 at ibps.in; Application Link Here
- BPSC 68th CCE Recruitment Notification 2022-2023 Out; Apply From Nov 25 at bpsc.bih.nic.in
Under the banner of Akhil Jharkhand Prathamik Sikshak Sangh (AJPSS), the agitating teachers gathered at Ranchi’s Morabadi Ground and attempted to march towards the CM’s House. However, the primary teachers were stopped midway by the administration.
“It was our pre-scheduled programme. But the administration did not allow us to reach the CM’s House. Earlier, we were told that we would be permitted to organise the rally up to Raj Bhawan,” AJPSS general secretary Ram Murti Thakur said.
AJPSS spokesperson Nasim Ahmed said they started phase-wise agitation in support of their four-point demand on November 4. “We want the benefit of MACP, like other state government employees. There is also an anomaly in entry-level payment of teachers as they do not get paid as per the provision in the Sixth Pay Commission. We want amendments to rules for the inter-district transfer of teachers and the removal of engagement of teachers for non-teaching works,” he said.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.