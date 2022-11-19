Jharkhand Primary Teachers Hold Demonstration, Demand For Better Benefit

Jharkhand Primary Teachers hold demonstration.(Photo Credit: Image used for representation only)

Ranchi: Hundreds of primary teachers in Jharkhand took to the streets here, stressing on their four-point charter of demands, including the benefit of the modified assured career progression scheme and the removal of anomaly in entry-level payments. They also protested against the engagement of educators in non-teaching work and demanded amendments to rules for the inter-district transfer of teachers.

Under the banner of Akhil Jharkhand Prathamik Sikshak Sangh (AJPSS), the agitating teachers gathered at Ranchi’s Morabadi Ground and attempted to march towards the CM’s House. However, the primary teachers were stopped midway by the administration.

“It was our pre-scheduled programme. But the administration did not allow us to reach the CM’s House. Earlier, we were told that we would be permitted to organise the rally up to Raj Bhawan,” AJPSS general secretary Ram Murti Thakur said.

AJPSS spokesperson Nasim Ahmed said they started phase-wise agitation in support of their four-point demand on November 4. “We want the benefit of MACP, like other state government employees. There is also an anomaly in entry-level payment of teachers as they do not get paid as per the provision in the Sixth Pay Commission. We want amendments to rules for the inter-district transfer of teachers and the removal of engagement of teachers for non-teaching works,” he said.