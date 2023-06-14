Home

Schools In Jharkhand Up To Class 8 To Remain Shut Till June 17 Due To Heat Wave | Details Here

Jharkhand School Closing News Today: The School Education and Literacy Department of Jharkhand on Wednesday issued an order saying all schools (up to Class 8) in the state will remain closed till June 17 and for Classes 9-12, schools will remain closed till June 15due to heat wave prevailing in the state.

In the order, the education department said that the classes would remain closed as per the notice and would open after June 17.

Read Official Notification

Earlier, the Jharkhand government had announced the shutting down of all schools for three days from June 12 in the wake of heatwave conditions.

The order issued by the secretary of school education and literacy department K Ravi Kumar said that keeping in view the extreme heat and heat wave conditions in the state, all categories of government, non-government aided/ non-aided (including minority) and all private schools operating in the state will remain closed from June 12 to June 14.

The development comes as the IMD predicted heatwave conditions for the state and said the situation would remain the same for at least the next five days and heat wave alerts have been issued for parts of the state till June 15.

As per the IMD, the maximum temperature is hovering between 38-44 degree Celsius across the state.

On May 13, the IMD issued an orange alert for the coming five days and said the condition will continue in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

On Monday, the IMD said that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail for two days in Telangana and for one day in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.