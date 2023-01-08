Winter Vacation: Jharkhand Schools Closed Till January 14 for Classes KG to 5 Due to Cold Wave

Jharkhand School Closing News: All schools in Jharkhand, from KG to std 5, to remain closed till January 14 due to cold wave. Regular classes to resume from January 16, 2023.

Jharkhand Declares School Holidays For Classes 1-5 Till Jan 8 Due to Cold Wave, Dense Fog

Jharkhand School Closing News: Keeping in mind the severe cold conditions, Jharkhand Schools will remain closed for students of Classes KG to 5 till January 14, 2023. The announcement for schools closed has been made today, January 8, 2023. The schools will be closed for students of class KG to Class VIII of all government, aided, recognised, and private schools in the state. The regular classes will resume from January 16.

“All schools in Jharkhand, from KG to std 5, to remain closed till 14th January due to cold wave. Regular classes to resume from 16th January,” ” stated a tweet by the news agency ANI.

All schools in Jharkhand, from KG to std 5, to remain closed till 14th January due to cold wave. Regular classes to resume from 16th January. pic.twitter.com/pO6YnaA7FO — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023

Several states’ education departments have issued orders to keep schools closed. Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government directed schools in Lucknow to remain closed for students up to Class 8 from January 9 to January 14 in view of the cold wave conditions. Lucknow district magistrate said in a circular, “In view of the difficulty being faced by the students in reaching the schools due to the extreme cold wave, all schools in urban and rural areas from Class-1 to class-8 in Lucknow, holiday is declared in schools from 09.01.2023 to 14.01.2023.”