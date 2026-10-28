Jharkhand school holiday: Schools in Ranchi, East-West Singhbhum and Simdega to remain closed Oct 29 amid cyclone Arnab-related rain

Schools in Ranchi, East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Simdega will remain closed on October 29 as Cyclone Arnab triggers rainfall across Jharkhand. The IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts for several districts, warning that rainfall may intensify through Thursday.

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Jharkhand school holiday: Schools in Ranchi, East-West Singhbhum and Simdega to remain closed Oct 29 amid cyclone Arnab-related rain (PTI/Image)

The Jharkhand government has ordered schools to remain closed on October 28 and 29 in several districts as rain linked to Cyclone Arnab is expected to affect parts of the state. The administrations of Ranchi, East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Simdega have announced the closure of schools for two days as a precautionary measure. The order applies to government, government-aided and private schools in the affected areas. In Ranchi, all schools from kindergarten to Class 12 will suspend academic activities on October 28 and 29, according to an official notice.

Cyclone Arnab: Jharkhand braces for more rain

The closure comes after Cyclone Arnab made landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast early Wednesday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm crossed the coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, bringing sustained winds of 125–135 kmph and gusts reaching 150 kmph.

The impact of the weather system has also been felt in Jharkhand, where several districts have reported intermittent rainfall since Tuesday night.

Abhishek Anand, Deputy Director at the Ranchi Meteorological Centre, said rain had started in many parts of the state because of clouds associated with the cyclone. He added that the effects were likely to become more noticeable from Wednesday afternoon and continue through Thursday.

IMD issues yellow and orange alerts

The IMD has issued weather warnings for several districts as rainfall is expected to intensify over the coming days.

A yellow alert, which asks people to stay updated about changing weather conditions, has been issued for Ranchi, Khunti, Simdega, Gumla, Lohardaga, Saraikela-Kharsawan, East Singhbhum and West Singhbhum.

The warning covers the 24-hour period beginning at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

The weather department has also issued an orange alert, advising people and authorities to be prepared, for Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, Simdega and West Singhbhum. This alert remains in effect until 8.30 am on October 30.

Another heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Chatra, Koderma, Hazaribag, Ramgarh, Ranchi, Khunti, Saraikela-Kharsawan and East Singhbhum for the 24 hours beginning at 8.30 am on Thursday.

Disaster management teams asked to stay alert

Jharkhand Disaster Management Minister Irfan Ansari said district administrations had been asked to remain alert and prepare for any situation arising from the rainfall. He had warned that around eight to nine districts could be affected by the cyclone’s impact.

Residents in districts under weather alerts should follow official advisories, avoid flooded roads and remain cautious during periods of heavy rain.

Parents and students are advised to check announcements from their respective district administrations and schools for any further updates.