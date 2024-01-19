Home

Jharkhand School Timings Revised Till Jan 25; Classes 6 to 12 to Begin From 9 AM

In view of the severe cold conditions, the Jharkhand government has revised the school timings till January 25.

Ranchi: In view of the severe cold conditions, the Jharkhand government has revised the school timings till January 25. As per the school education and literacy department, students from kindergarten to class 5 will attend school from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. “With cold wave increasing in the state, classes from KG to class 5 in all categories of government, non-government aided/ non-aided, and private schools will be conducted from 10am to 2pm from January 19 to January 25. For students of 6 to 12, classes will be from 9am to 3pm, ” the order reads, news agency PTI reported. Meanwhile, students of 6 to 12 will have classes from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Jharkhand School Timing – Jharkhand School Schedule(Time)

Kindergarten to class 5: from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Class 6 to 12: 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Abhishek Anand, the in-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre, reported that the maximum temperature on Thursday dipped by 10 degrees Celsius in parts of Jharkhand due to cloudy weather and light rain. The day temperature in Chatra was 12.3 degrees Celsius, 10.5 notches below normal, while Dhanbad’s maximum temperature was 14.2 degrees Celsius. Ranchi’s day temperature dipped to 20.2 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal, due to dense fog, officials said.

Jharkhand – Check IMD Weather Update For The State

Dense fog conditions very likely to prevail in morning hours in isolated pockets of Bihar, Assam &

Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 19th-23rd; over Odisha, SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 19th-21st; over Himachal Pradesh on 19th & 20th and north Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal on 19th January, 2024.

(With PTI Inputs)

