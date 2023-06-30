Home

Education

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission JECCE exam 2023 registration ends today; apply now at jssc.nic.in

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission JECCE exam 2023 registration ends today; apply now at jssc.nic.in

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission recruitment 2023: The application process for JSSC Excise Constable Recruitment 2023 commenced on June 1 this year. The last date for fee payment was decided to be July 4, 2023.

The Commission, through this recruitment drive, aims at filling 583 vacancies.

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission recruitment 2023 | The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will end the online application process for the Jharkhand Excise Constable Competitive Exam (JECCE) 2023 today, June 30. Candidates seeking recruitment to the post of excise constable are advised to complete the application process for the examination before 11.59 PM. To fill out the application form, candidates can directly visit the official website at jssc.nic.in.

Those who have submitted the forms will be allowed to make changes to their forms from July 6 to 8, 2023. Notably, the Commission, through this recruitment drive, aims at filling a total of 583 vacancies. Those who will appear for the competitive examination and qualify it will be taken further for the recruitment process.

You may like to read

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission recruitment JSSC JECCE exam 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum and maximum age limit for those who wish to appear for the examination is 18 years and 25 years respectively. The upper age limit for reserved categories is relaxed.

Educational Qualification: To apply for the examination, the applicants should have passed Class 10th from a recognised institute.

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Recruitment JECCE exam 2023: Application Fee

The applicants belonging to the unreserved category will need to pay a fee of Rs 100, whereas the fee is Rs 50 for reserved category candidates.

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Recruitment Excise Constable posts: Steps to apply

Go to the official website at jssc.nic.in. On the homepage, find “Application Forms (Apply)” and click on it. Next, click on the link under JECCE 2023 application. Register yourself, then proceed with the application process. Fill up the form with the required details. Pay the fee and proceed to submit. Download the form and take a printout for future use.

Notably, the application process for JSSC Excise Constable Recruitment 2023 commenced on June 1 this year. The last date for fee payment is July 4, 2023. Given the limited time period left to apply for the recruitment to Excise Constable, it is advisable for the candidates to visit the official website and apply to avoid the last-minute hassle.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.