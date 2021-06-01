New Delhi: The candidates who are preparing for JIPMAT 2021, we have some important news for you. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date of submission of online application for the joint integrated program in management Admission Test, JIPMAT 2021. Also Read - UPCET 2021: Last Date for Registration Extended, Apply Till This Date At upcet.nta.nic.in

According to the new updates, the candidates can apply for JIPMAT 2021 till June 30.

Now the candidates can apply for JIPMAT 2021 till 30 June 2021. The NTA has issued a public notice today on May 31st to announce the extension of the deadline for application submission. The candidates can check the official JIPMAT notice on the website of the national testing agency.

To recall, earlier the last date of submission was 31st May 2021. The Candidates can apply for JIPMAT 2021 on the official website that is jipmat.nta.ac.in.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the important details here:

Submission of Online Application on NTA website: 01 to 30 June 2021

Making corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Form: 05 to 10 July 2021

According to the public notice,” in view of many requests received from students and hardships faced by them due to covid-19 and they make the national testing agency has extended the last date of submission of online application forms for the joint integrated program in the management admission test, JIPMAT 2021.”

The candidates must note that the submission of the online application form shall be accepted up to 5 p.m. and the submission fee upto 11:50 on the above-mentioned date. ” The details schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of admit cards and of examinations will be displayed on NTA website later. NDA would keep students updated about the latest development and would inform about changes with ample time. The candidates are for the advice to keep visiting the website for more details,” as the Notice reads.