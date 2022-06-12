JIPMAT 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has extended the last date of submission of online application for the Joint Integrated Program in Management Admission Test, JIPMAT-2022. According to the new updates, the candidates can apply for JIPMAT 2022 through the official website, jipmat.nta.ac.in till June 15, 2022. “In continuation to the Public Notice dated 10.05.2022 regarding the submission of the Online Application Form of Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) – 2022, it is hereby informed that the last date for the submission of Online Application Form has been extended from 10 June 2022 to 15 June 2022,” reads the official notice.Also Read - SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Registration Process For 32 Posts Ends Today | Check Salary, Application Link Here

JIPMAT 2022: Check Important Dates

Submission of Application Form Online: June 15, 2022 (up to 05:00 PM)

Last date for payment of Application Fee Online: June 15, 2022 (up to 11:50 PM)

Correction in Application Form (correction Window): 17 June 2022 to 18 June 2022 (up to 11:50 PM)

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps, and a direct link to fill out the application form.

JIPMAT 2022: How to Apply Online?

Visit the official website of jipmat.nta.ac.in.

Click on the link that reads, “ JIPMAT-2022 Registration .”

.” Click on the New Registration option.

Enter the registration details such as Candidate Name, Father’s Name, Mother’s Name, mobile number, and others.

Once registration is complete, log in again using the system-generated id password.

Fill out the application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee.

Download the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

JIPMAT 2022: Check Examination Date/Time, Other Details

The JIPMAT 2022 exam will be held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The exam will begin at 3:00 PM and continue till 5:30 PM. The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at jipmat@nta.ac.in.