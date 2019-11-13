JIPMER Admit Card 2019: The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has issued the admit card for its entrance exam conducted to select suitable candidates for admission to MD/MS and DM/MCh programme for the academic session 2020.

Here’s How to Download Admit Card For MD/MS & DM/MCh Programmes:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JIPMER, i.e., jipmer.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘JIPMER MD/MS and DM/MCh Entrance Jan 2020 Session – Hall Ticket – 08/12/2019’.

Step 3: To download the admit card of JIPMER DM/MCh entrance exam, click on the link that says, ‘Download Hall Ticket for JIPMER MD/MS Entrance – Jan 2020 Session – Click Here’.

Step 4: Similarly, to download the admit card of MD/MS entrance exam, click on the link that says, ‘Download Hall Ticket for JIPMER DM/MCh Entrance – Jan 2020 Session – Click Here’.

Step 5: Download your admit card. Take a print out of the same for future use.