JIPMER Nursing Officer Admit Card 2022 Released at jipmer.edu.in; Direct Link, Exam Date Here

JIPMER Nursing Officer Hall Ticket 2022 at jipmer.edu.in: Registered candidates can download the JIPMER Nursing Officer Hall Ticket 2022 by visiting the official website of JIPMER at jipmer.edu.in.

JIPMER Nursing Officer Admit Card 2022 Released at jipmer.edu.in

JIPMER Nursing Officer Hall Ticket 2022: The Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry has released the admit card for the post of Nursing Officer, today, December 12, 2022. Registered candidates can download the JIPMER Nursing Officer Hall Ticket 2022 by visiting the official website of JIPMER at jipmer.edu.in. The examination will be conducted on December 18, 2022. The examination will be conducted online mode. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the admit card.

DIRECT LINK: Download JIPMER Nursing Officer Hall Ticket 2022

How to Download JIPMER Nursing Officer Hall Ticket 2022?

Visit the official site of JIPMER at jipmer.edu.in .

. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download JIPMER Nursing Officer Hall Ticket 2022.”

Enter the login credentials and click on submit option.

Your JIPMER Nursing Officer Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the JIPMER Nursing Officer Hall Ticket 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

The examination will be held for a duration of 90 minutes. Candidates are advised to go through the official website of Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry for the latest updates.