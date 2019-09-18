JIPMER PG Application 2020: The Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has begun its application process today for admission for the 2020 academic session. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of JIPMER, i.e., jipmer.edu.in.

The last date to apply for JIPMER PG 2020 is October 25, 2019. The exam will be conducted on December 8, 2019, for admission to MD and MS courses.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants must possess an MBBS degree or its equivalent from and institute or university recognized by the Medical Council of India. It must be noted that the minimum marks in aggregate required for admission is 55 per cent.

However, candidates belonging to SC/ST categories need to have 50 per cent marks in aggregate.

Candidates should also have completed the 12-month compulsory rotation period of of internship or practical training on or before December 31, 2019.

Those who already have an MD or MS certificate in any subject from any Institution are NOT eligible for admission in JIPMER PG 2020.

Follow the steps below to apply for JIPMER PG Exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., jipmer.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the exam link.

Step 3: Select the option that reads ‘Apply Online’.

Step 4: Click on the pop-up box that appears, read the instructions thoroughly and close the pop-up.

Step 5: Fill the required details in the form. Hit ‘Register’.

Step 6: Login using your registration details.

Step 7: Fill up the JIPMER PG 2020 Application Form with required credentials, documents and upload the images. Click Submit.

Step 8: Make the payment for the application form.

Application Fee

Candidates need to pay Rs 1600 as an application fee for the exam. However, the fee for candidates under reserved categories is Rs 1200, while it is Rs 3000 for foreign nationals.

Candidates belonging to OPH and PwD category are exempted from paying the fee.

It must also be noted here that the NEET-PG 2020 by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) will be conducted on January 5, 2020. The applications for the same is expected to begin in the first week of November.