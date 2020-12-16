JIPMER PG 2021: We have some important news for the candidates who have appeared for JIPMER PG 2021 examination. The JIPMER PG 2021 rank letters have been released on the official website Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research for the admissions to the Doctorate of Medicine and Master of Chirurgiae programmes. Also Read - From Next Academic Year, NEET to be Only Medical Entrance Exam in Country

The candidates can now download the rank letter from the official website of the institute i.e. jipmer.edu.in.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can download the rank letter:

Step 1: Visit the JIPMER official website

Step 2: Click on the JIPMER 2021 PG Rank Letter link provided

Step 3: Click on the ‘Download Rank Letter Link’

Step 4: Enter the User ID and Password in the link provided

Step 5: Download the JIPMER Rank Letter for further reference

The results of the JIPMER entrance examinations also known as the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test was announced on November 27, 2020.

The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test also known as INI CET entrance examinations are conducted for the admissions to the Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), DM, and MCh courses.

Only those candidates who have qualified the INI CET 2021 examinations will be eligible for admissions to the MD, MS, M Ch (6years)/ DM (6years) and MDS programmes in all the institutions of National Importance.