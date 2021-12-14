JIPMER Recruitment 2021: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) has released a recruitment notification to hire candidates for the various posts including Junior Administrative Assistant (JAA) under Group C and Medical Laboratory Technologist (MLT) Under Group B. Eligible candidates can apply for the same on the official website jipmer.edu.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from December 13 to January 05, 2022.Also Read - LGBRIMH Recruitment 2021: Apply For These Posts on lgbrimh.gov.in; Check Eligibility Criteria, Other Details

Vacancy Details Also Read - WB Police Recruitment: Admit Card to Release For Excise Constable Post on Dec 21; Exam to be Held on Jan 2

Medical Laboratory Technologist: 12 Posts

Junior Administrative Assistant: 8 Posts

JIPMER Recruitment 2021: Important Dates Also Read - UPPSC Admit Card 2021 Released For These Posts on uppsc.up.nic.in | Know How to Download

Opening date for online registration: December 13, 2021

The deadline to close online registration: January 05, 2022

The JIPMER Admit Card will release on January 13, 2022

Date of JIPMER Examination: January 23, 2022, from 09:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Age Limit

Candidates applying for the posts must not be above the age of 30 years.

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

Candidates applying for the post of Medical Laboratory Technologist should have completed Bachelor’s Degree in Medical Laboratory Science with 2 years of relevant experience.

Candidates applying for the post of Junior Administrative Assistant must have passed Class 12th or equivalent qualification from a recognized board or University. A Typing speed of 35 w.p.m in English or 30 w.p.m in Hindi only on Computer. (35 w.p.m and 30 w.p.m correspond to 10500 KDPH / 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word).

JIPMER Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The selection of a candidate will be done on the basis of an online exam/Skill Test.

Application Fee

UR / EWS – Rs.1,500 + Transaction Charges as applicable

OBC – Rs.1,500 + Transaction Charges as applicable

SC/ST – Rs.1,200 + Transaction Charges as applicable PwDs (Persons with Disabilities) Exempted From Application Fees

Note, the application fee shall be paid only through Credit Card, Debit card, and net banking mode. No other mode of payment will be accepted.

Know-How to Apply

According to the official notification, candidates must log on to link in the Home page https:://www.jipmer.edu.in and navigate to the link “Apply on-line to the post of Group B & C– December2021.”

Click Here: JIPMER Recruitment Detailed Notification

Click Here: Apply Online link