J&K Bank Banking Associate Result: The Jammu and Kashmir Bank has announced the Banking Associates examination 2021 result on its official website at https://www.jkbank.com/. Candidates are advised to check their results on the aforementioned website. Candidates must note that the results will be available online till April 9, 2021. Notably, Jammu and Kashmir bank had held the exams in January 2021, to fill 1500 vacancies for Banking Associate post. The dates on which the J&K Bank banking associate exam was conducted are January 1, 2, 3, 5, 9, 1, 17, 24, and 31. Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2021 Rally: 8th, 10th Pass Candidates Can Apply For Various Posts, No Exam Required | Notification, Other Details Here

J&K Bank Banking Associate Result 2021: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at J&K Bank website at jkbank.com

Step 2: Click on the Career tab

Step 3: A new page will open on your screen

Step 4: Click on the link which says ‘JKBANK BANKING ASSOCIATE RESULT 2021’

Step 5: Key in your credentials. Hit submit

Step 6: Take a print-out for a future reference

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK J&K Bank Banking Associate Result:

Qualified candidates will have to appear for the document verification at the following address.

KASHMIR: The Jammu & Kashmir Bank. Corporate Headquarters , M.A Road, Srinagar,190001

JAMMU: The Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Zonal office Jammu Central-1, Rail Head Complex, Panama Chowk, Jammu 18001

Candidates will keep on probation for six months after joining.