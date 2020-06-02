Jammu and Kashmir Bank Recruitment 2020: The Jammu and Kashmir (JK) Bank has invited online applications for the post of Probationary Officers (POs) and Banking Associates. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the bank’s official website https://www.jkbank.com. Also Read - AIIMS Entrance Exam 2020 Rescheduled: Check New Date, Admit Card Details Here

The online application process will begin on June 20 but the deadline for the same will be notified later. A total of 1850 vacancies-350 for PO and 1500 for Banking Associate-will be filled through this recruitment drive.

However, it should be noted that only those who are domicile of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir can apply for this recruitment drive.

To be eligible, candidates have to be graduates in any discipline from a recognised university. Also, while those applying for the posts of PO have to be between 20-32 years of age, those applying for Banking Associates should be between 20-30 years of age.

Candidates can read the official notification on the bank’s official website https://www.jkbank.com. To access it, candidates first need to visit the website and then, on the homepage, on the top, click on ‘Careers.’ Then, in the new tab that opens, click on the relevant link under ‘Jobs’.

Alternatively, they can also click here to access the notification directly.