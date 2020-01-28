JK Police Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2020: Jammu and Kashmir Police has released JK Police Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2020 on its official website jkpolice.gov.in. All those who had applied for the recruitment of Constables in J&K Police must visit the official website and download their admit cards.

Further, J&K Police has also announced the schedule for the PET/PST for the Jammu Province for the Year 2019-20.

Here’s How You Can Download J&K Police Constable Admit Card:

Step 1: Go on the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Police–jkpolice.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Recruitment/Notices section and click on the link which reads ‘Schedule for PET/PST for recruitment of Constables in 02 Border BNS in J&K Police ( Jammu Province)’

Step 3: Now, a PDF will open

Step 4: Provide in your log-in credentials

Step 5: Download your admit card and take a print out of the same for a future reference