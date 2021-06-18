Kashmir: The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor on Friday approved the recruitment of 800 Sub Inspectors under SSB J&K Recruitment 2021. He has also given his permission for carrying out the recruitment for various non-gazetted posts in police, prisons and fire and emergency services departments. The candidates who are eligible and interested can get all the detailed information on the official website of the board i.e. jkssb.nic.in. Also Read - India Army GD Recruitment 2021: Golden Opportunity For Class 10th Passed Candidates to Get a Job Without Exams | DIRECT Link to Apply, Check Vacancy, Other Details

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor took to Twitter and wrote, "Today approved the proposal of recruitment of 800 Sub Inspectors in Jammu Kashmir Police." He further added, "The UT administration is moving ahead in the direction of expediting the process for recruitment of the 25,000 promised jobs in the public sector/government departments to empower the youths of Jammu and Kashmir."

The candidates must note that the selection process for J&K Recruitment 2021 will be based on the written and physical test. Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board will carry out the selection process of all non-gazetted level posts in various departments.

It is also important to note that the common seniority for all directly recruited Sub Inspectors in the Executive and Armed Wings will be taken care of through a combined J&K Recruitment 2021 examination.

A total of Rs 12600 crore district apex budget has been approved for the equitable development of Jammu and Kashmir.