JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2025 Winter Zone LIVE: Jammu Kashmir Class 10, Class 12 Result at jkbose.nic.in(soon); Direct link, step-by-step guide to check scorecard

All those students who have appeared for the JKBOSE 10th, 12th exam 2025 can download their results at jkresults.nic.in or jkbose.nic.in.

JKBOSE Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) will soon declare the JKBOSE Class 10th Result and JKBOSE Class 12th Result on its official website. All those students who have appeared for the JKBOSE 10th, 12th exam 2025 can download their results at jkresults.nic.in or jkbose.nic.in. Along with the JKBOSE 10th Result 2025, the board will publish the gender-wise and overall pass percentage. According to the reports, JKBOSE result are likely to be announced today, January 14, 2025 at jkresults.nic.in and jkbose.nic.in.

JKBOSE 10th Result 2025 Date: How to Check JKBOSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025?

Go to the official website of the Jammu & Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) at jkbose.nic.in.

Look for the link, “Click Here to Download JKBOSE Result 2025.”

Enter the login details such as roll number. Now, click on the submit option.

Your JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2025 and JKBOSE Class 12th Result 2025 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on JKBOSE 10th Board Result 2025

