JKBOSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2021 Date Announced: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has formally announced the JKBOSE 10th and 12th Exam 2021 dates for students from Jammu Region, as per the latest updates.

According to the official announcement, JK Board 10th and 12th Exam 2021 in Jammu Region will commence from 1st April 2021. The Date Sheet released confirms that Class 10 Exam for Secondary students will be held from 3rd to 24th April, whereas the Class 12 Exam for senior secondary students would be held from 1st to 29th April 2021.

For the convenience, we have mentioned the direct links and time tables below: