JKBOSE 10th Result 2019: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education on Friday declared the JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 for the annual exam held in October – November. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their Class 10th annual winter zone 2019, Jammu Division result by visiting the official website – jkbose.ac.in.

The JKBOSE has already released the scores for 10th Result 2019 for Kashmir Division as well as Class 12th result for both Jammu and Kashmir division.

Here’s how to check your JKBOSE 10th Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official site of JKBOSE at jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for JKBOSE 10th Result

Step 3: Enter the required credentials like roll number the date of birth. Click on ‘View Results’.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on your screen. Download the same and take a printout for future reference.