JKBOSE 10th Results 2020: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the results for the JKBOSE Class 10 Annual Regular Exams 2020 for Kashmir Division on Friday. Students can check their scores online on the official website — jkbose.ac.in. Earlier the board, in an official notification, had stated that the result would be delayed. Also Read - JKBOSE Class 12th Result 2020 For Jammu (Winter Zone) Released | How to Check, Direct Link Here

JKBOSE 10th Result 2020: Follow These Steps to Check Scores:

Step 1: Visit the official website jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link which reads JKBOSE Class 10 Kashmir Division Annual Regular Result

Step 3: The new window will open

Step 4: Enter your roll number and submit to view your result

Earlier this month, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) had released the results for Class 12 Jammu Division .