JKBOSE 10th Jammu Division Result 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Class 10 Jammu division result 2022 today, July 14, 2022. Candidates can download the JKBOSE 10th Jammu division result from the official website — jkbose.nic.in. This year, JKBOSE Jammu division Class 10 board exams 2022 were held between March 29 to April 16, 2022.

How to Download JKBOSE 10th Jammu Division Result 2022?

Visit the official website of JKBOSE at — jkbose.nic.in

Click on the Jammu Division option given under the Result section.

Clink on the link that reads, “View Result of Secondary School Examination (Class 10th), Session Annual Regular-2022 (SZ), Jammu.”

Enter the login credentials such as roll number and registration number.

Your JKBOSE 10th result 2022 for the Jammu division will be displayed on the screen.

Download the JKBOSE 10th result and take a printout of it for future use.

