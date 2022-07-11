JKBOSE 10th Jammu Division Result 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) will soon declare the Class 10 Jammu division result 2022. However, no specific date has been confirmed for the declaration of the JKBOSE 10th result. Once released, candidates can download the JKBOSE 10th Jammu division result from the official website — jkbose.nic.in. Also Read - Airports Authority of India, NHAI, IB, Railway Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

Students who appeared in the JKBOSE Jammu division exams for the summer zone can download their mark sheet using their roll number and registration number as mentioned on their admit card. This year, JKBOSE Jammu division Class 10 board exams 2022 were held between March 29 to April 16, 2022. Also Read - West Central Railway NTPC Recruitment 2022: Register For 121 Posts at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in| Check Salary Here

JKBOSE 10th Jammu Division Result 2022: How to Download Scorecard

Visit the official website of JKBOSE at — jkbose.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, “JKBOSE 10th Jammu Division Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as roll number and registration number.

JKBOSE 10th result 2022 for the Jammu division will be displayed on the screen.

Download the JKBOSE 10th result and take a printout of it for future use.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Aeronautical Officer, Others Posts at upsc.gov.in| Read Details Inside