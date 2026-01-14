Home

JKBOSE 10th Result 2025 Winter Zone: Jammu Kashmir Class 10 Result declared at jkbose.nic.in; pass percentage recorded at 84.04%, Direct link, step-by-step guide to check scorecard

JKBOSE Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the JKBOSE Class 10th Result on its official website. All those students who have appeared for the JKBOSE 10th exam 2025 can download their results at jkresults.nic.in or jkbose.nic.in. Along with the JKBOSE 10th Result 2025, the board will publish the gender-wise and overall pass percentage.

According to the Careers360 report, a total of 84.04 per cent students have cleared the JKBOSE Class 10th exams.

