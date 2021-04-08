JKBOSE 11th Result 2020: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the JKBOSE 11th Result 2020 for Jammu division on its official website. Students who have appeared for the JKBOSE annual 2020 Regular Jammu W/Z 11th Class exam can check their score now at jkbose.ac.in. They can check their score by logging in with their roll number on the official website. They also can check their score with the direct link here. This is the direct link to check JKBOSE Class 11 result for Jammu division Also Read - JKBOSE Class 11 Kashmir Division Result 2020 To Be LIVE Soon at jkbose.ac.in | Direct Link Here

2) Click on the result link of class 11th Jammu division

3) Search your result by your roll number

4) Click on view result

5) The result will be displayed on the screen

6) Download and take its printout.