JKBOSE 11th Result 2020 Declared for Leh Region: The JKBOSE 11th Result 2020 has been declared for Leh Region today i.e. on 16th April 2020 – Friday. The candidates from the Leh region, who have appeared for the Class 11 Annual Exams can now check their individual scorecards and results now. The candidates can check the results by logging into the official website of the board i.e. jkbose.ac.in.

Below, we have mentioned the direct link through which the candidates can check the results.

CLICK HERE FOR JKBOSE 11th Result 2020

For the convenience of the students, we have also mentioned steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: Find and Click on Link for ‘Result of Higher Secondary Part One ( Class 11th )’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with input field

Step 4: Enter your Exam Roll Number in the field provided

Step 5: Verify the exam roll number and submit it on the website

Step 6: Your JKBOSE 11th Class Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the Result Scorecard and take printout for future reference