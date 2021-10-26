JKBose 12th Date sheet Announced: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education(JKBOSE) has finally announced the JK BOSE 12th Date Sheet for students of the Jammu region(Winter Zone) and Kashmir devision today as of Oct 26, 2021.Also Read - UP Assistant Professor Exam 2021: UPHESC Releases Admit Card on uphesconline.org | Direct Link Here

The JKBOSE Class 12th datasheet has been released for all the streams that include Science, Arts, Home Science, and Commerce. According to the issued datasheet, the board exams will start from Nov 9, 2021, and will conclude till Nov 21, 2021. In the Kashmir Division, nearly, 83,000 students have registered for the board exam of class 12.

Keeping in the mind the coronavirus situation, the students who are likely to appear for the Class 12 board exams are requested to have a consent letter from their concerned parents, guardians. The exam starts with the Genera English Paper.

Candidates must keep a check on the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education for the latest updates and information. The official website is jkbose.nic.in.

JKBOSE Class 12th datasheet 2021: How to Download