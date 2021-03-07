Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) is likely to declare the JKBOSE 12th Result 2020 for the recently concluded exam on 8th March 2021, as per the latest updates. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details all the details ready for fast and easy access to the results. Also Read - LIVE NOW: JKBOSE 10th Result 2020 Jammu Division DECLARED at jkbose.ac.in, 66.56% Students Pass

The media report filed by Greater Kashmir local news agency, the JK Board Class 12 Results should be expected to be announced on 8th March at 5 PM in the evening. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. jkbose.ac.in.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: Find and Click on Link for JKBOSE 12th Result 2020 displayed on home page

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with input field

Step 4: Enter your exam roll number, verify it and submit it on the website

Step 5: Your JKBOSE 12th Result scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the scorecard in PDF format or take printout for future reference

Check JKBOSE 12th Result 2020 – Direct Link (Available Soon)

According to the media reports, the JKBOSE Class 12 Results 2020 which is likely to be declared on 8th March, is for the examination that was held in mid-November last year. Sources have confirmed that a total of 58,514 students who appeared for the exam will be able to check the outcome of their hard work on 8th March – Monday in the form of JKBBOSE 12th Result 2021.