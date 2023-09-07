Home

JKBOSE Class 12th Revaluation Result 2023 Declared at jkbose.nic.in; Check Direct Link, Candidate’s Name

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education(JKBOSE) has declared the Revaluation result for the Class 12th Annual, Regular Session 2023.

JKBOSE Class 12th Revaluation Result 2023 Download Link: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education(JKBOSE) has declared the Revaluation result for the Class 12th Annual, Regular Session 2023. All those students who have appeared for the examination can check and download the JKBOSE 12th Revaluation Result 2023 by visiting the official website – https://jkbose.nic.in/. “Further to the Higher Secondary Part Two examination results, the following roll numbers’ results are amended/revised/declared as hereunder,” the Board in an official notification said. The result has been announced for the Jammu Division.

How to Check JKBOSE 12th Revaluation Result 2023?

In this article, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check JKBOSE 12th Revaluation Result 2023. Follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education(JKBOSE) at https://jkbose.nic.in/.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Re-evaluation Notification No: 090 of HSP-II (12th Class) Annual, Regular Session 2023 (H/Z) Dated: 06.09.2023 View Re-evaluation Notification No: 090 of HSP-II (12th Class) Annual, Regular Session 2023 (S/Z) Dated: 06.09.2023.”

Click on the link and you will be redirected to a new webpage.

A new PDF document will appear on the screen.

Search your name and roll number and check your result status.

Download JKBOSE 12th Revaluation Result 2023 and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975. For more details, visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education(JKBOSE) at https://jkbose.nic.in/.

