JKBOSE 10th Revised Date Sheet 2023 Out At jkbose.nic.in; Check New Time Table Here
JKBOSE Class 10th Revised Datesheet 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has revised the Class 10 exam date sheet for the 2023 Secondary school examination. According to the JKBOSE class 10 revised date sheet, the exam scheduled to be held on March 25 will now be conducted on March 26, 2023. Students can download the official notice by visiting the official website of the Board at jkbose.nic.in.
“It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that the examination of music subject of secondary school examination (Class 10th) annual (regular) 2023 of soft zone areas of UT of Jammu and Kashmir shall now be held on 26th of March, 2023 (Sunday) instead of 25 of March 2023,” JKBOSE in an official statement said.
Datesheet Revised For These Subjects
The Board has rescheduled the JK board class 10th exam date for the Music subject. The examination of the rest of the subjects such as Mathematics. Painting/Art & Drawing will be held on the scheduled date. ie. March 25, 2023.
JKBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2023 Revised Timetable PDF – Direct link
JKBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2023 Earlier Timetable PDF – Direct link
JKBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2023: Check Revised Timetable here
|Date of the examination
|Check name of the Subject(s)
|March 9, 2023
|Agriculture, Apparels, Makeup and Home Furnishing, Automotive,
Beauty and Wellness, Health Care, IT and ITES, Media and Entertainment,
Physical Education and Sports, Plumbing, Retail, Security,
Telecommunication, Tourism and Hospitality, Electronics and Hardware
|March 13, 2023
|English
|March 16, 2023
|Hindi, Urdu
|March 19, 2023
|Science (Physics, Chemistry, Life Science), Home Science
|March 25, 2023
|Mathematics, Painting, Art and Drawing
|March 26, 2023
|Music
|March 31, 2023
|Additional, Optional subjects
Arabic, Kashmiri, Dogri,
Bhoti, Punjabi, Urdu, Hindi, Persian, Sanskrit,
Bhoti, Punjabi, Urdu, Hindi, Persian, Sanskrit, Computer
Computer Science
|April 5, 2023
|Social Science
(History, Geography, Political Science, Economics, Disaster
Management and Road Safety Education)
For more updates, check the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education.
