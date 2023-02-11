Home

JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023 Out at jkbose.nic.in; Check Timetable Here

JKBOSE Class 10, 11, 12 Date Sheet 2023: Students can download the JKBOSE exam schedule by visiting the official website of the Board at jkbose.nic.in.

Jammu Kashmir JKBOSE Class 10, 11, 12 Date Sheet 2023 Latest Update: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the date sheets for the Class 10, 11, and 12 Annual (Regular) examinations 2023. Students can download the JKBOSE exam schedule by visiting the official website of the Board at jkbose.nic.in. The exam schedule has been published for the Kashmir division’s soft zones area of UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

How to Download Jammu Kashmir JKBOSE Class 10, 11, 12 Schedule?

Visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) at jkbose.nic.in.

at On the homepage, go to the Kashmir Division section.

Click on the link that reads, “Datesheet For Class 12th/11th/10th Session Annual Regular 2023 (Soft Zone) JK UT.”

A PDF document will appear on the screen.

The JKBOSE exam date 2023 pdf file will appear on the screen.

Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully.

Download it and take the printout of it for future use.

Jammu Kashmir JKBOSE Datesheet 2023: JKBOSE Class 10th Schedule Here

March 9, 2023. Vocational Studies March 13, 2023. English March 16, 2023. Urdu, Hindi March 19, 2023. Science (Physics, Chemistry, Life Science), Home Science March 25, 2023. Mathematics, Music, Painting, Art, and Drawing March 31, 2023. Additional/Optional Subjects April 5, 2023. Social Science

The JKBOSE Class 12th exams 2023 for the soft zones area will be conducted from March 08 to April 04, 2023. Meanwhile, the JKBOSE Class 10th exams 2023 will begin from March 9. All the examinees are advised not to bring any kind of material including electronic gadgets like mobile phones, headphones, etc which can help them to indulge in unfair means in any way in the Examination. For more updates, check the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education.

