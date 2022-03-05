JKBOSE Results 2021-22 Latest Update: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education on Friday released the JKBOSE Results 2021-22 for classes 10 and 12 for Kargil and Leh division. The students of these two regions can now check their 10th, 12th results online on the official website – jkbose.nic.in.Also Read - JKBOSE Results 2021-22: Class 10 Results For Jammu Division Released; Here’s How to Download

Notably, the JKBOSE Class 10th, 12th exams were held earlier in 2021. The students just need their Roll Number to check the results from the official website. Also Read - JKBOSE Kashmir Division 10th Result 2021 DECLARED. Official Website Crashes Due to Heavy Traffic

Students who are checking their JKBOSE Results 2021-22 for Kargil and Leh division need to download their marksheets in time and they also need to cross-check details on the marksheets and print a copy for future references. Also Read - JKBOSE Results 2021-22: Class 10 Results For Kashmir Division to Release Soon; Here’s How to Download

JKBOSE Result 2021: Here’s how to check score

Step 1: To check the JKBOSE Kargil result, students visit the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education’s official website – jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Results tab and then choose the appropriate result link for Kargil and Leh.

Step 3: Candidates need to log in using your enter your roll number.

Step 4: Then, on the screen, JKBOSE 10th and 12th Class Results 2021-22 will appear.

Step 5: Save and print a duplicate for future needs.