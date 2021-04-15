JKBOSE Exams 2021: Amid the growing cases of coronavirus in the valley, the Office of LG of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered to cancel the ongoing class 10 examination for the remaining subjects. According to the order, the students would be promoted to Class 11 based on internal assessments. The Office of LG further added that the ongoing Class 12 exams will also be postponed. Also Read - ICSE Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2021: CISCE Expected to Announce Its Decision on Holding of Board Exams Today | Latest Update