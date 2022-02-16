JKBOSE Kashmir Division 10th Result 2021: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is expected to release the Class 10th Result 2021 for Kashmir Division today, February 16. Those students who have appeared for the examination can download the JKBOSE Results from the official website, jkbose.nic.in. The Board has conducted the secondary exam for the Kashmir division from November 9 to November 27, 2021.Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2021: Round 2 Registration Begins Today; Check Details Here

JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2021-22: Here’s How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Board State Board of School Education, jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ Section.

Step 3: Now click on the Kashmir Division Option.

Step 4: Click on the link that reads, ‘ JKBOSE 10th Result 2021. ‘

‘ Step 5: A new window will open.

Step 6: Now, enter the required credentials such as roll number, and submit.

Step7: The JKBOSE Result will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Step 8: Save, Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the JKBOSE Class 12 results for Kashmir Division on February 8, 2022.