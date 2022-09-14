JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2022 Download Link: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2022 for the Kasmir Division. Students who have appeared for the examination can download the JKBOSE Class 10th Scorecard 2022 by visiting the official website, jkbose.nic.in. To download the JKBOSE 10th mark sheet, a candidate needs to enter his/her roll number, and registration number.Also Read - IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 Released: Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket

As per reports, the Board has conducted the Secondary School Examination for Class 10th students Private and Bi-annual schools (Kashmir Division) between March 29 to April 16, 2022. Below are the steps and a direct link to check the mark sheet.

Direct Link: Download JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2022

How to Download JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2022?

Visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education ( JKBOSE ) at jkbose.nic.in.

) at On the homepage, click on the “result” section. Now click on the Kashmir division section.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “View Result of Secondary School Examination (10th Class), Session Annual Pvt/Bi-Annual 2021-22 Kashmir.”

Enter the login credentials such as roll number, and registration number.

Now click on the submit option.

Your JKBOSE Class 10th Result for the Kashmir division will be displayed on the screen.

for the Kashmir division will be displayed on the screen. Download the JKBOSE Class10th mark sheet and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education.