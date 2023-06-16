By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2023 Expected Next Week; What We Know So Far
JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2023 Expected Date and Time: Eligible students can check and download the JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2023 at jkbose.nic.in.
JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2023 Expected Date and Time: The Jammu & Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) is all set to declare the result for the Class 10 Annual (Regular) examinations for the soft zone and hard zone areas of UT of Jammu Kashmir soon. Eligible students can check and download the JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2023 at jkbose.nic.in. To access the JKBOSE Result 2023, a candidate needs to enter his/her roll number as mentioned on the hall ticket.
JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2023 Date – Check Tentative Dates
As per media reports, JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2023 is expected to be declared this week. However, no official statement has been released by the board yet. Students have been advised to regularly check the official website of HBSE for the latest updates.
NOTE: Although JKBOSE has not yet officially announced the JKBOSE Result Date 2023, media reports indicate that Class 10th results will be announced this week.
Jammu Kashmir Board 10th result 2023: How to Check Scorecard?
To access the results, a registered student must go to the official website at jkbose.nic.in and enter his/her roll number and other necessary information. Roll number, Name of the father, Mother’s name, Number of registration, the school’s name, Name and code of the subject, Scores for each subject, Total score, and Grades are some of the details that are mentioned on the JKBOSE mark sheet.
- Go to the official website of the Jammu & Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) at – jkbose.nic.in.
- Click on the exam result link for Classes 10, 12.
- Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth.
- Your JKBOSE Board result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout for future reference.
|JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2023 Expected Date and Time
|Jammu Kashmir JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2023 Date
|This Week(Tentative)
|Jammu Kashmir JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2023 Official Website
|jkbose.nic.in
|Jammu Kashmir JKBOSE Class 10th Exam Date 2023
The JKBOSE Class 12th exams 2023 for the soft zones area were conducted from March 08 to April 02, 2023. Meanwhile, the JKBOSE Class 10th exams 2023 were held from March 9 to April 5, 2023. The Board conducted the JKBOSE 10th examination for the hard zone from April 8 to May 9, 2023. The Board conducted the JKBOSE Class 12th examination for the hard zones between April 11 to May 15, 2023.
JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to Check Via SMS?
Sometimes, due to heavy traffic on the official website, the site crashes. Under such circumstances, students are advised to check their results via SMS.
- Open your text message application on your mobile phone.
- If you want to check JKBOSE Class 10th Result, then type “JKBOSE10” followed by a space and your roll number, and send it to 5676750.
- If you want to check JKBOSE Class 12th Result, type “jkbose” followed by a space and your roll number, and send it to 567675. You will receive your JKBOSE 10th, and 12th marks statement via SMS.
- For Class 10th: Type JKBOSE10 2131422 and send to 5676750
- For Class 12th: Type ‘jkbose Roll Number’ and send to 567675
For more updates, check the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.