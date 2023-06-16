Home

JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2023 Expected Next Week; What We Know So Far

JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2023 Expected Date and Time: Eligible students can check and download the JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2023 at jkbose.nic.in.

JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2023 Expected Date and Time: The Jammu & Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) is all set to declare the result for the Class 10 Annual (Regular) examinations for the soft zone and hard zone areas of UT of Jammu Kashmir soon. Eligible students can check and download the JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2023 at . To access the JKBOSE Result 2023, a candidate needs to enter his/her roll number as mentioned on the hall ticket.

JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2023 Date – Check Tentative Dates

As per media reports, JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2023 is expected to be declared this week. However, no official statement has been released by the board yet. Students have been advised to regularly check the official website of HBSE for the latest updates.

NOTE: Although JKBOSE has not yet officially announced the JKBOSE Result Date 2023, media reports indicate that Class 10th results will be announced this week.

Jammu Kashmir Board 10th result 2023: How to Check Scorecard? To access the results, a registered student must go to the official website at and enter his/her roll number and other necessary information. Roll number, Name of the father, Mother’s name, Number of registration, the school’s name, Name and code of the subject, Scores for each subject, Total score, and Grades are some of the details that are mentioned on the JKBOSE mark sheet. Go to the official website of the Jammu & Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) at – .

. Click on the exam result link for Classes 10, 12.

Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth.

Your JKBOSE Board result will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.