JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2023 Declared at jkbose.nic.in; Direct Link Here

JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2023 Download Link: The Jammu & Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result for the Class 10 Annual (Regular) examinations today, June 19, 2023. Eligible students can check and download the JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2023 at . To access the JKBOSE Result 2023, a candidate needs to enter his/her roll number as mentioned on the hall ticket.

Roll number, Name of the father, Mother’s name, Number of registration, the school’s name, Name and code of the subject, Scores for each subject, Total score, and Grades are some of the details that are mentioned on the JKBOSE mark sheet.

JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2023 DIRECT LINK

Jammu Kashmir Board 10th Result 2023: How to Check Scorecard?

To access the results, a registered student must go to the official website at and enter his/her roll number and other necessary information. In this article, we have provided you with the step and a direct link to check the scorecard.

Go to the official website of the Jammu & Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) at – . Click on the link that reads,”Result of Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) Session Annual Regular 2023.” Enter the required credentials including roll numbers, registration numbers, and captcha code. Your JKBOSE Board result will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Jammu Kashmir Board 10th Result 2023: How to Check Scorecard Via SMS?

The JKBOSE Class 10th exams 2023 were held from March 9 to April 5, 2023. The Board conducted the JKBOSE 10th examination for the hard zone from April 8 to May 9, 2023. Sometimes, due to heavy traffic on the official website, the site crashes. Under such circumstances, students are advised to check their results via SMS.

Open your text message application on your mobile phone.

If you want to check JKBOSE Class 10th Result, then type “JKBOSE10” followed by a space and your roll number, and send it to 5676750.

If you want to check JKBOSE Class 12th Result, type “jkbose” followed by a space and your roll number, and send it to 567675. You will receive your JKBOSE 10th, and 12th marks statement via SMS.

For Class 10th: Type JKBOSE10 2131422 and send to 5676750

For Class 12th: Type ‘jkbose Roll Number’ and send to 567675

For more updates, check the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education.

For more updates, check the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education.