By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
JKBOSE Class 10th Revaluation Result 2023(OUT): Check Name, Roll Number, Link at jkbose.nic.in
JKBOSE 10th Revaluation Result 2023 can be downloaded by visiting the official website – https://jkbose.nic.in/.
JKBOSE Class 10th Revaluation Result 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education(JKBOSE) has declared the result for the Secondary School Exam. Annual Regular Re-Evaluation Examination- 2023. All those students who have appeared for the examination can check and download the JKBOSE 10th Revaluation Result 2023 by visiting the official website – https://jkbose.nic.in/. The result has been announced for the Jammu Division. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check JKBOSE Class 10th Revaluation Result 2023.
Trending Now
JKBOSE Class 10th Revaluation Result 2023(Download Link)
You may like to read
JKBOSE Class 10th Revaluation Result 2023: How to Check?
- Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website of the board or institution that conducted the examination – Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education(JKBOSE).
- Navigate to the Result Page: Look for a link or tab on the website’s homepage that is related to “Results,” “Exam Results,” or a similar term. Or you can directly click on the link that reads, “Re-evaluation Result Notification No: 090 of SSE (10th Class) Annual, Regular Session 2023 Dated: 08.09.2023.”
- You will be directed to a new webpage.
- Search your name and roll number and check your result status.
- Download JKBOSE 10th Revaluation Result 2023 and take a printout of it for future reference.
For more details, visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education(JKBOSE) at https://jkbose.nic.in/.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.