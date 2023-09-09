Home

JKBOSE Class 10th Revaluation Result 2023(OUT): Check Name, Roll Number, Link at jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE Class 10th Revaluation Result 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education(JKBOSE) has declared the result for the Secondary School Exam. Annual Regular Re-Evaluation Examination- 2023. All those students who have appeared for the examination can check and download the JKBOSE 10th Revaluation Result 2023 by visiting the official website – /. The result has been announced for the Jammu Division. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check JKBOSE Class 10th Revaluation Result 2023.

JKBOSE Class 10th Revaluation Result 2023: How to Check?

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website of the board or institution that conducted the examination – Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education(JKBOSE). Navigate to the Result Page: Look for a link or tab on the website’s homepage that is related to “Results,” “Exam Results,” or a similar term. Or you can directly click on the link that reads, “ Re-evaluation Result Notification No: 090 of SSE (10th Class) Annual, Regular Session 2023 Dated: 08.09.2023.” You will be directed to a new webpage. Search your name and roll number and check your result status. Download JKBOSE 10th Revaluation Result 2023 and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education(JKBOSE) at /.

