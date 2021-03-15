JKBOSE Class 11 Results 2020: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education is likely to declare the JKBOSE class 11 Examination results 2020 for the Kashmir Division (annual regular). Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. jkbose.ac.in. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast the easy access to the results. Also Read - JKBOSE Class 12th Result 2020: Girls Outshine Boys in Jammu-Kashmir Board Exams

According to media reports, the Jammu and Kashmir Board class 11 Kashmir division examination results will be declared today – March 15, 2021. To check the JKBOSE class 11 Kashmir Division examination results students are required to enter the login details – Roll number in the result link provided.

CLICK HERE FOR JKBOSE class 11 Examination results 2020

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned direct link below through which the candidates can check the results.

Steps to check the JKBOSE Class 11 Examination Results

Step 1: Visit the JKBOSE Official website

Step 2: Click on the JKBOSE class 11 Kashmir Division Examination results link

Step 3: Enter the JKBOSE class 11 exam roll number in the result link

Step 4: Download the JKBOSE class 11 results for further reference

All the students must note that there is no official result date announced by the JK Board yet. Earlier reports had stated that the result would be released by March 23.